Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), winners of five straight as well. It starts at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- South Carolina has put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Gamecocks' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Mississippi State lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (31st).
- The Bulldogs were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 15th-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +8000, Mississippi State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Gamecocks' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
- South Carolina's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.