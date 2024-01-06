Going into a game against the Dallas Stars (22-10-5), the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at American Airlines Center.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kiefer Sherwood LW Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Miro Heiskanen D Out Lower Body Jake Oettinger G Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.

Nashville gives up 3.1 goals per game (122 total), which ranks 21st in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 18th in the league.

Stars Season Insights

The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (133 total, 3.6 per game).

It has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +18.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-160) Predators (+135) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.