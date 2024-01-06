Putnam County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Putnam County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creek Wood High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
