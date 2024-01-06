Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will face the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roman Josi vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Josi has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:29 on the ice per game.

Josi has a goal in eight of 39 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 23 of 39 games this year, Josi has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 19 of 39 games this season, Josi has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Josi's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Josi Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 39 Games 5 31 Points 0 8 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

