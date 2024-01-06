Smith County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Smith County, Tennessee has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Smith County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trousdale County High School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
