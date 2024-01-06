Sullivan County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tennessee High School at Gate City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Gate City, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
