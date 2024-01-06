Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-67 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)

Tennessee (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The 39.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 75th in the nation, and are 4.7 more than the 34.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Tennessee makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (6.5).

The Volunteers' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 123rd in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

