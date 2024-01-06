Saturday's contest that pits the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) against the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Ole Miss is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 143.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 143.5

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+11.5)



Ole Miss (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The teams score 155.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (115th in college basketball) and give up 64.3 per outing (37th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 74th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.5 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 29% rate.

The Volunteers' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 123rd in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 18th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

