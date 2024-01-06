Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 11.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 138.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -800, Ole Miss +550

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+11.5)



Ole Miss (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 155.2 points per game, 16.7 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is grabbing 39.2 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.5 per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 29% rate.

The Volunteers' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (75th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.