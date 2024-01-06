The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup against the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.

Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.7 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% mark on the road.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule