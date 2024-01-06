The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.
  • The Volunteers record 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).
  • Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.1).
  • The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

