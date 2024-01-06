The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels sit at 228th.

The Volunteers record 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 on the road.

When playing at home, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

