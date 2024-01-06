How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, winners of 13 in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 228th.
- The Volunteers average 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).
- Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- When playing at home, Tennessee averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in away games (7.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.