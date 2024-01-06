Two hot squads meet when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, winners of 13 in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 228th.

The Volunteers average 10 more points per game (77.8) than the Rebels give up (67.8).

Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 63.7 on the road.

When playing at home, Tennessee averaged 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in away games (7.8). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to on the road (32.6%).

