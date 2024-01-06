Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in 13 in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.
  • The Volunteers put up 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels allow.
  • When Tennessee scores more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.7.
  • In home games, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

