Two streaking squads hit the court when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in 13 in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.

The Volunteers put up 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels allow.

When Tennessee scores more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 63.7.

In home games, Tennessee sunk 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.6) than on the road (7.8). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

