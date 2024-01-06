How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.
- The Volunteers record 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.
- Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.7).
- When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
