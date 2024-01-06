The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest with the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), winners of 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-11.5) 143.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Tennessee is 5-6-2 ATS this season.

Volunteers games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Rebels' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Tennessee is ninth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), but only 12th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Volunteers have experienced the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2200.

Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Rebels' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the start of the season to +11000, the 22nd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Ole Miss winning the national championship, based on its +11000 moneyline odds, is 0.9%.

