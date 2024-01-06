The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-11.5) 138.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tennessee (-11.5) 139.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

In the Rebels' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Tennessee's national championship odds (+2200) place it ninth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 12th-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have experienced the 44th-biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the beginning to +2200.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +11000

+11000 The Rebels were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +11000, which is the 22nd-biggest change in the country.

Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.9%.

