The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline FanDuel Tennessee (-12.5) 142.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, seven out of the Rebels' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 Bookmakers rate Tennessee higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).

The Volunteers have experienced the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2200.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.

