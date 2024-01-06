Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|142.5
|-950
|+610
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Rebels' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Bookmakers rate Tennessee higher (ninth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (12th-best).
- The Volunteers have experienced the 44th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +2200.
- Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.