The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • Tennessee State has put together an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 10th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63 the Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 63 points, Tennessee State is 8-6.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee State scores 85.3 points per game at home, and 69.1 away.
  • At home, the Tigers give up 69.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee State drains fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 UT Martin L 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock W 90-82 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana L 69-67 Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/13/2024 Lindenwood - Gentry Complex
1/18/2024 Tennessee Tech - Gentry Complex

