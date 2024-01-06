How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- Tennessee State has put together an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 10th.
- The Tigers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 63 points, Tennessee State is 8-6.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee State scores 85.3 points per game at home, and 69.1 away.
- At home, the Tigers give up 69.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee State drains fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (36.3%) as well.
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 91-75
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|W 90-82
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|L 69-67
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/13/2024
|Lindenwood
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/18/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Gentry Complex
