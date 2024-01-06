The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) will visit the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Morehead State vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Morehead State (-9.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Morehead State (-8.5) 143.5 -620 +430 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Tennessee State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 9 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Morehead State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

