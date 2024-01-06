Saturday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) and Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Morehead State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers dropped their last matchup 78-57 against Southern Indiana on Thursday.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 70, Tennessee State 58

Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

Against the Little Rock Trojans on December 30, the Tigers captured their best win of the season, an 83-78 home victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Tennessee State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have one loss against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 168th-most in Division 1.

Tennessee State has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Tennessee State 2023-24 Best Wins

83-78 at home over Little Rock (No. 228) on December 30

53-43 over Bryant (No. 301) on November 26

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Eboni Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Aaniya Webb: 5.2 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers are being outscored by 11.1 points per game, with a -144 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.9 points per game (316th in college basketball), and allow 68 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Tennessee State has averaged 12.8 more points in OVC action (69.7) than overall (56.9).

At home, the Tigers average 67.2 points per game. Away, they average 46.2.

Tennessee State gives up 72 points per game at home, and 69.2 away.

