Tennessee State vs. Morehead State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Kinyon Hodges: 11.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaylen Jones: 11.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- EJ Bellinger: 12.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christian Brown: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Riley Minix: 17.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Lathon: 14.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Thelwell: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eddie Ricks III: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kalil Thomas: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison
|Morehead State Rank
|Morehead State AVG
|Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee State Rank
|110th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|76.8
|130th
|29th
|63.4
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|8th
|44.2
|Rebounds
|36.2
|208th
|11th
|13.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|24th
|9.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|212th
|55th
|16.2
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|233rd
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.3
|131st
