The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 63.8 the Eagles give up.

Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.

Morehead State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.

The Eagles put up 65.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68 the Tigers give up.

When Morehead State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-1.

Tennessee State has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

The Eagles are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (41.8%).

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)

11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31) Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22) Eboni Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Aaniya Webb: 5.2 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Schedule