Saturday's game between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Indiana squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 74, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern Indiana (-6.5)

Southern Indiana (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Southern Indiana has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee Tech is 6-7-0. The Screaming Eagles have gone over the point total in four games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over seven times. In the last 10 games, Southern Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Tennessee Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' -118 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.4 points per game (280th in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per outing (320th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech ranks 345th in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 fewer than the 37.4 its opponents average.

Tennessee Tech hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents.

Tennessee Tech has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (340th in college basketball).

