How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Eastern Illinois vs Little Rock (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Lindenwood vs Western Illinois (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.7% the Screaming Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is scoring 14.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (63.4).
- At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 77.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are away (78).
- At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 8.1 treys per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (28.8%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|L 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|L 81-73
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Morehead State
|L 82-57
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/13/2024
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
