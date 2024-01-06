The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Indiana Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Southern Indiana (-3.5) 140.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Indiana (-3.5) 139.5 -158 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year, the Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 5-5.

Southern Indiana has compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Screaming Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

