Saturday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-5) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-8) squaring off at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Golden Eagles secured a 79-56 win over Morehead State.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 68, Tennessee Tech 65

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on January 4, when they took down the Morehead State Eagles, who rank No. 240 in our computer rankings, 79-56.

Tennessee Tech has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

The Screaming Eagles have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Tennessee Tech has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

79-56 on the road over Morehead State (No. 240) on January 4

65-59 over Stetson (No. 282) on November 25

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 288) on December 21

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 317) on December 18

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (42-for-103)

15.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (42-for-103) Reghan Grimes: 8.9 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

8.9 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Anna Walker: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 40.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

7.6 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 40.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Peyton Carter: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

5.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Reagan Hurst: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.3 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 67.6 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and conceding 64.1 per contest, 180th in college basketball) and have a +48 scoring differential.

Tennessee Tech has averaged 2.9 fewer points in OVC play (64.7) than overall (67.6).

At home, the Golden Eagles score 67.4 points per game. On the road, they score 68.8.

Tennessee Tech concedes 59.7 points per game at home, and 71 away.

