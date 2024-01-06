Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Jayvis Harvey: 16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Josiah Davis: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|341st
|64.9
|Points Scored
|70.8
|276th
|169th
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|308th
|118th
|38
|Rebounds
|32.4
|335th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|4.6
|362nd
|245th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7
|229th
|232nd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|248th
|277th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|10.8
|99th
