The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8, 0-0 OVC) face a fellow OVC squad, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-10, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Jayvis Harvey: 16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

16 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Daniel Egbuniwe: 8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK David Early: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Josiah Davis: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Rodney Johnson Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Mielke: 9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiyron Powell: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 341st 64.9 Points Scored 70.8 276th 169th 70.5 Points Allowed 76.9 308th 118th 38 Rebounds 32.4 335th 230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 4.6 362nd 245th 6.8 3pt Made 7 229th 232nd 12.8 Assists 12.5 248th 277th 12.9 Turnovers 10.8 99th

