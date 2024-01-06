Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC slate includes the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) playing the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET.
Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Maaliya Owens: 15.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Reghan Grimes: 9.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anna Walker: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Peyton Carter: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reagan Hurst: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- Vanessa Shafford: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Meredith Raley: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Madison Webb: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chloe Gannon: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tori Handley: 5.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
