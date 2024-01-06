2024 NCAA Bracketology: Tennessee March Madness Odds | January 8
Will Tennessee be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Tennessee ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-0
|5
|5
|3
Tennessee's best wins
Tennessee beat the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini in an 86-79 win on December 9. It was its best win of the season. Dalton Knecht posted a team-best 21 points with four rebounds and one assist in the game against Illinois.
Next best wins
- 80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 10
- 90-64 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 6
- 73-56 over Syracuse (No. 19/RPI) on November 20
- 87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 45/RPI) on December 5
- 79-70 over NC State (No. 62/RPI) on December 16
Tennessee's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 4-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Tennessee is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the second-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Volunteers have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Tennessee has to deal with the ninth-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Volunteers have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Glancing at Tennessee's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Tennessee's next game
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV Channel: SEC Network
