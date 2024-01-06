Saturday's SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (9-3, 0-0 SEC) meeting the Ole Miss Rebels (12-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Tennessee Players to Watch

Josiah-Jordan James: 11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jonas Aidoo: 11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK

11 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK Dalton Knecht: 15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Santiago Vescovi: 7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Zakai Zeigler: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 3.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison

Tennessee Rank Tennessee AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank 122nd 77.1 Points Scored 75.9 161st 63rd 65.5 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 71st 39.4 Rebounds 34.8 253rd 102nd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8 274th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 148th 49th 16.3 Assists 16.2 55th 76th 10.5 Turnovers 10.3 62nd

