Two streaking teams square off when the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Rebels are 11.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their six-game win streak going against the Volunteers, who have won six straight. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -11.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In four of 12 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 143.5 points.

Tennessee has had an average of 142.2 points in its games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Volunteers are 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 6-6-0 ATS record for the Volunteers and a 6-6-0 mark for the Rebels.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 4 33.3% 77.8 155.2 64.3 132.1 139.8 Ole Miss 5 41.7% 77.4 155.2 67.8 132.1 139.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee went 9-11-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Volunteers record 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels allow.

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 6-6-0 4-3 6-6-0 Ole Miss 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Ole Miss 14-2 Home Record 7-10 4-6 Away Record 2-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

