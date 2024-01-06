For bracketology insights on UT Martin and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on UT Martin's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UT Martin ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 2-1 NR NR 219

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin's best wins

When UT Martin beat the North Alabama Lions, who are ranked No. 262 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 105-103 in overtime, it was its best victory of the season so far. Jacob Crews was the top scorer in the signature victory over North Alabama, recording 20 points with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

94-71 on the road over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on November 25

80-74 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on November 17

91-75 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 289/RPI) on December 28

81-73 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on December 30

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Martin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), UT Martin is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UT Martin is playing the 292nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Skyhawks' 15 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records over .500.

UT Martin's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UT Martin's next game

Matchup: UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks

UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UT Martin games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.