The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC foes at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 237th.

The Commodores' 68.5 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.8 points, Vanderbilt is 1-1.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.

The Commodores gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than away (78.9) last season.

Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).

