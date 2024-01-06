The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC foes at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
  • Vanderbilt has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 237th.
  • The Commodores' 68.5 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.8 points, Vanderbilt is 1-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
  • The Commodores gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than away (78.9) last season.
  • Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Western Carolina L 63-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/23/2023 @ Memphis L 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Dartmouth W 69-53 Memorial Gymnasium
1/6/2024 Alabama - Memorial Gymnasium
1/9/2024 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/13/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.