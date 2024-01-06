How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC foes at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores are shooting 40.0% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
- Vanderbilt has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the country, the Commodores rank 237th.
- The Commodores' 68.5 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.8 points, Vanderbilt is 1-1.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Vanderbilt scored fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
- The Commodores gave up fewer points at home (67.3 per game) than away (78.9) last season.
- Vanderbilt sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 69-53
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
