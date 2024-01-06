The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 ATS this year.

The Commodores have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Alabama has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Crimson Tide games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 While our computer ranking places Vanderbilt 220th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 63rd.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Commodores currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.

Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.