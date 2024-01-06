The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-13.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-14.5) 158.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 ATS this year.
  • The Commodores have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
  • Alabama has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • Crimson Tide games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • While our computer ranking places Vanderbilt 220th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 63rd.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Commodores currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.
  • Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

