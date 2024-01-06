Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-13.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|158.5
|-1250
|+740
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 ATS this year.
- The Commodores have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
- Alabama has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- While our computer ranking places Vanderbilt 220th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 63rd.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Commodores currently have the same odds, going from +20000 at the beginning of the season to +20000.
- Vanderbilt's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.