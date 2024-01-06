Can we expect Vanderbilt to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Vanderbilt ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 2-0 35 33 22

Vanderbilt's best wins

Vanderbilt registered its best win of the season on November 12, when it claimed a 73-70 victory over the Fairfield Stags, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45), according to the RPI. With 29 points, Iyana Moore was the leading scorer versus Fairfield. Second on the team was Justine Pissott, with nine points.

Next best wins

68-53 over Iowa State (No. 50/RPI) on November 24

63-57 at home over Florida (No. 53/RPI) on January 7

71-66 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 69/RPI) on January 4

77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on November 15

72-50 at home over Lipscomb (No. 102/RPI) on December 17

Vanderbilt's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Vanderbilt has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

The Commodores have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Vanderbilt has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

The Commodores have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Vanderbilt has the 137th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Commodores have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Vanderbilt's 14 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vanderbilt's next game

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

