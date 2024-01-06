The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. The game will begin at 3:30 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Information

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ezra Manjon: 15.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Evan Taylor: 9.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 12 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jason Rivera-Torres: 6.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ven-Allen Lubin: 12.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

  • Mark Sears: 20.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Grant Nelson: 13.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Aaron Estrada: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rylan Griffen: 8.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mohamed Wague: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Vanderbilt Rank Vanderbilt AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank
315th 67.8 Points Scored 90.5 4th
213th 72.1 Points Allowed 78.5 329th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 39.1 82nd
184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd
237th 6.9 3pt Made 10.5 11th
339th 10.4 Assists 14.5 118th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.6 165th

