The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) hit the road in SEC play against the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the game. The matchup has a point total of 157.5.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -13.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 combined points just once this season.

Vanderbilt has had an average of 139.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Vanderbilt has compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

Alabama's .583 ATS win percentage (7-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than Vanderbilt's .385 mark (5-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 9 75% 92.8 161.3 75.8 146.8 159.8 Vanderbilt 1 7.7% 68.5 161.3 71 146.8 141.3

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide were 14-7-0 against the spread last season in SEC games.

The Commodores score an average of 68.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

Vanderbilt has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 1-1 overall record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 7-5-0 5-1 9-3-0 Vanderbilt 5-8-0 1-0 4-9-0

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Vanderbilt 15-0 Home Record 14-6 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

