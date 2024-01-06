Barren County High School will host Whites Creek High School on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whites Creek vs. Barren County Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM CT

4:00 PM CT Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Barren County Games Today

Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6

12:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Davidson County Games Today

TBD at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6

3:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Nashville at Valor Collegiate Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6

4:00 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: AA - Middle Region

AA - Middle Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodpasture Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6

7:30 PM CT on January 6 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy