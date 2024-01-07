Sunday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) and Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) going head to head at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 80-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Belmont vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 80, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-6.5)

Drake (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Belmont has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while Drake's ATS record this season is 6-7-0. The Bruins have a 5-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 7-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Belmont has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the last 10 contests. Drake has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Other MVC Predictions

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 78.7 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

Belmont loses the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 274th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.9 per contest.

Belmont makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 36.1% rate (86th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Bruins rank 134th in college basketball by averaging 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 310th in college basketball, allowing 96.0 points per 100 possessions.

Belmont forces 12.1 turnovers per game (180th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (263rd in college basketball play).

