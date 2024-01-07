The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Belmont has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 259th.
  • The Bruins score an average of 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Belmont has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Belmont is putting up 81 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging away (78.4).
  • At home the Bruins are conceding 71 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are away (83.6).
  • At home, Belmont drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 1.7 fewer than it averages away (8.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (36.7%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Samford L 99-93 Pete Hanna Center
12/20/2023 Arkansas State W 74-70 Curb Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Southern Illinois L 73-63 Banterra Center
1/7/2024 Drake - Curb Event Center
1/10/2024 Illinois State - Curb Event Center
1/13/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center

