How to Watch Belmont vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.4%).
- Belmont has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 259th.
- The Bruins score an average of 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- Belmont has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home Belmont is putting up 81 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging away (78.4).
- At home the Bruins are conceding 71 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are away (83.6).
- At home, Belmont drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 1.7 fewer than it averages away (8.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (36.7%) as well.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|L 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 74-70
|Curb Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 73-63
|Banterra Center
|1/7/2024
|Drake
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/10/2024
|Illinois State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
