The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

Belmont has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Bruins are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 259th.

The Bruins score an average of 79.8 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs allow.

Belmont has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home Belmont is putting up 81 points per game, 2.6 more than it is averaging away (78.4).

At home the Bruins are conceding 71 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than they are away (83.6).

At home, Belmont drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 1.7 fewer than it averages away (8.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (36.7%) as well.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule