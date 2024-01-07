The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Belmont matchup in this article.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Belmont vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Belmont Moneyline
Favorite Total Drake Moneyline Belmont Moneyline
BetMGM Drake (-4.5) 155.5 - -
FanDuel Drake (-4.5) 156.5 -205 +168

Belmont vs. Drake Betting Trends

  • Belmont has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this season.
  • The Bruins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Drake has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Belmont Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Belmont, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (89th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (165th).
  • The Bruins have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

