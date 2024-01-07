Belmont vs. Drake: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Belmont matchup in this article.
Belmont vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Belmont vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Drake Moneyline
|Belmont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Drake (-4.5)
|155.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Drake (-4.5)
|156.5
|-205
|+168
Belmont vs. Drake Betting Trends
- Belmont has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Bruins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Drake has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
Belmont Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Belmont, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (89th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (165th).
- The Bruins have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
