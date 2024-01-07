Chigoziem Okonkwo will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Okonkwo has caught 52 passes on 73 targets for 492 yards and one score. He averages 30.8 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Jaguars

Okonkwo vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 31 REC YPG / REC TD Jacksonville has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 23 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Okonkwo will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars give up 245.3 passing yards per game.

The Jaguars' defense is 24th in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (25 total passing TDs).

Titans Player Previews

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Okonkwo has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 56.2% of his games (nine of 16).

Okonkwo has been targeted on 73 of his team's 467 passing attempts this season (15.6% target share).

He is averaging 6.7 yards per target (97th in NFL play), racking up 492 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.8% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Okonkwo (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.2% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

