Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.
On the ground, Henry has season stats of 261 rushes for 1014 yards and 11 TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per carry. He also has 28 catches on 36 targets for 214 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Titans have no other running back on the injury report.
Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|261
|1,014
|11
|3.9
|36
|28
|214
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|19
|88
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|12
|42
|0
|0
|0
|0
