Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Magic are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 240.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 240.5 points 19 times.

Atlanta's games this year have an average point total of 246.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Hawks have an 8-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won nine (56.2%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 19 55.9% 122.6 236.4 123.9 235.9 240.2 Magic 8 22.9% 113.8 236.4 112 235.9 226.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Over their past 10 contests, the Hawks have two wins against the spread, and are 4-6 overall.

The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Atlanta has fared worse at home, covering two times in 14 home games, and six times in 20 road games.

The Hawks average 122.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 112 the Magic give up.

Atlanta is 8-21 against the spread and 14-15 overall when scoring more than 112 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Hawks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 8-26 3-13 22-12 Magic 24-11 15-8 17-18

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights

Hawks Magic 122.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 8-21 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 14-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 123.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-7 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.