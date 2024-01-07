Hawks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southeast Division foes square off when the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) at Amway Center, beginning at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Magic are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 240.5 in the matchup.
Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-1.5
|240.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 240.5 points 19 times.
- Atlanta's games this year have an average point total of 246.5, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Hawks have an 8-26-0 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in 16 games this season and won nine (56.2%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Hawks, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
Hawks vs Magic Additional Info
Hawks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|19
|55.9%
|122.6
|236.4
|123.9
|235.9
|240.2
|Magic
|8
|22.9%
|113.8
|236.4
|112
|235.9
|226.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Over their past 10 contests, the Hawks have two wins against the spread, and are 4-6 overall.
- The Hawks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Atlanta has fared worse at home, covering two times in 14 home games, and six times in 20 road games.
- The Hawks average 122.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 112 the Magic give up.
- Atlanta is 8-21 against the spread and 14-15 overall when scoring more than 112 points.
Hawks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|8-26
|3-13
|22-12
|Magic
|24-11
|15-8
|17-18
Hawks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Hawks
|Magic
|122.6
|113.8
|3
|19
|8-21
|7-1
|14-15
|7-1
|123.9
|112
|28
|11
|5-1
|23-7
|5-1
|19-11
