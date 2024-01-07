Sunday's game features the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) clashing at FedExForum (on January 7) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 win for Memphis.

There is no line set for the game.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 8-5-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 79.2 points per game to rank 80th in college basketball while giving up 72.7 per outing to rank 225th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

Memphis grabs 37.3 rebounds per game (148th in college basketball) compared to the 37.4 of its opponents.

Memphis connects on 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (171st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7.

The Tigers score 95.5 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball), while allowing 87.7 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.6 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (283rd in college basketball play).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and conceding 61.6 per contest, 13th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential.

SMU grabs 40.7 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 34.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.1 boards per game.

SMU makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.1% rate.

SMU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (146th in college basketball).

