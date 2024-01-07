Sunday's game between the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) going head-to-head at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on January 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-3.6)

Memphis (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while SMU is 8-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0. In the past 10 games, Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.2 points per game (80th in college basketball) and give up 72.7 per outing (223rd in college basketball).

The 37.3 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 149th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 37.4 per contest.

Memphis hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.7).

The Tigers' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 176th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 120th in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (285th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (69th in college basketball action).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and allowing 61.6 per outing, 13th in college basketball) and have a +196 scoring differential.

SMU ranks 37th in college basketball at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 6.1 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

SMU connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball) at a 35.6% rate (94th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 26.1% rate.

SMU forces 12.5 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (184th in college basketball).

