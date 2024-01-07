Sunday's game between the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) and the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-71 based on our computer prediction, with Memphis coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Memphis. The over/under is listed at 151.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -6.5

Memphis -6.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Memphis -300, SMU +240

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+6.5)



SMU (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Memphis is 5-7-0 against the spread this season compared to SMU's 8-5-0 ATS record. The Tigers have an 8-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Mustangs have a record of 3-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 154.8 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total. Memphis has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the last 10 contests. SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (218th in college basketball).

The 37.3 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 143rd in the country. Its opponents collect 37.4 per contest.

Memphis knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 31.9% from deep.

The Tigers' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 171st in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 115th in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (283rd in college basketball) and force 13.6 (70th in college basketball action).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (169th in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per outing (10th in college basketball).

SMU wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It records 40.7 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.6.

SMU connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball) while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc (99th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.7 per game at 26.1%.

SMU and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 11.8 per game (185th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (140th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.