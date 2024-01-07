Sunday's game that pits the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Memphis, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on January 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 74, SMU 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-4.0)

Memphis (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Memphis' record against the spread so far this season is 5-7-0, and SMU's is 8-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 8-4-0 and the Mustangs are 3-10-0. Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while SMU has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 79.2 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while allowing 72.7 per outing to rank 226th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

Memphis ranks 148th in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.4 its opponents average.

Memphis makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (200th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 31.9% from deep.

The Tigers' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 174th in college basketball, and the 87.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.9 per game (283rd in college basketball) and force 13.6 (71st in college basketball action).

