A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.

The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs give up (61.6).

Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 182nd.

The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is averaging 83.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than away from home (73).

Memphis is averaging 8 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed away (83.1).

Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule