How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) host the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Mustangs, who have won four in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 36.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 34th.
- The 79.2 points per game the Tigers score are 17.6 more points than the Mustangs give up (61.6).
- Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 61.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU has compiled a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 182nd.
- The Mustangs score an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- When SMU allows fewer than 79.2 points, it is 10-4.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is averaging 83.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 78.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game (71.3) than away from home (73).
- Memphis is averaging 8 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (6.6 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- At home, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they allowed away (83.1).
- Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.