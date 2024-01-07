The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.

The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.

When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, SMU has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Mustangs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (78.2).

The Tigers cede 71.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73 in away games.

At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more threes per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).

At home, SMU sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center 1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum 1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum 1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule