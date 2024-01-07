The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.
  • The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.
  • When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
  • This season, SMU has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

  • Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (78.2).
  • The Tigers cede 71.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73 in away games.
  • At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more threes per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
  • At home, SMU sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 77-75 FedExForum
12/30/2023 Austin Peay W 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Tulsa W 78-75 Donald W. Reynolds Center
1/7/2024 SMU - FedExForum
1/10/2024 UTSA - FedExForum
1/14/2024 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Houston Christian W 89-53 Moody Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Murray State W 92-65 CFSB Center
1/2/2024 Charlotte W 66-54 Moody Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/13/2024 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
1/16/2024 Temple - Moody Coliseum

