How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The No. 15 Memphis Tigers (12-2, 1-0 AAC) carry a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the SMU Mustangs (10-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of four straight. It tips at 5:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.2% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 36.2% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 143rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 34th.
- The Tigers put up 79.2 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 61.6 the Mustangs give up.
- When Memphis totals more than 61.6 points, it is 12-2.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- This season, SMU has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 183rd.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 75.6 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- SMU is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 79.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is posting 83.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (78.2).
- The Tigers cede 71.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 73 in away games.
- At home, Memphis is averaging 1.4 more threes per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to away from home (33%).
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
- At home, SMU sunk 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (28%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 77-75
|FedExForum
|12/30/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 81-70
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Tulsa
|W 78-75
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/7/2024
|SMU
|-
|FedExForum
|1/10/2024
|UTSA
|-
|FedExForum
|1/14/2024
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|W 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|1/16/2024
|Temple
|-
|Moody Coliseum
